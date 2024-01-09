Teebillz Criticizes Davido for Disrespect, Sophia Momodu Limits Visitation Rights

In a recent turn of events, talent manager Teebillz has publicly condemned Nigerian singer Davido for his alleged disrespect towards his ex-wife, Tiwa Savage, and for his extended absence from his daughter’s life. This controversy has further escalated with blogger Cutie Juls’ revelation that Sophia Momodu, Davido’s babymama, has imposed restrictions on the singer’s access to their daughter, Imade.

Public Feud Unfolds

Teebillz’s feud with Davido came into the limelight when he accused the latter of disrespecting his family. This public dispute was highlighted by the involvement of Cubana Chief Priest, who criticized Teebillz for the altercation. Davido, on the other hand, responded with a seemingly unconcerned attitude, further adding fuel to the fire.

Accusations and Reactions

Teebillz, the estranged husband of Tiwa Savage, expressed his indignation over Davido’s behavior and threatened to teach him a lesson. The conflict intensified after Davido and Tiwa Savage unfollowed each other on Instagram. Teebillz claimed that Davido had repeatedly bullied Tiwa Savage and responded with arrogance when he tried to reach out. Consequently, Teebillz openly threatened to retaliate against Davido.

Sophia Momodu’s Stance

The narrative took another twist with Sophia Momodu’s involvement. Momodu demanded $800 for Imade’s nanny’s payment over two years via her lawyers, a request made directly to Davido. In addition, she instructed Davido to interact with her exclusively through her legal representatives for visitation arrangements and to prevent any negative public discourse. This move has complicated the co-parenting dynamics and sparked concerns about the child’s well-being.