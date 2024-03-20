Technical Glitches Cause Power Outages in Abuja and Kogi State

Residents in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and select areas in Kogi State are currently grappling with power outages due to technical faults affecting the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). The outage, attributed to a fault on the 33kv feeder k6 from AT9 Karu Transmission Station, has left customers in Zamani Estate, Abacha Road Mararaba, Ruga Juli, Old Karu Road, Glory Estate, and surrounding areas without electricity. The AEDC has assured affected customers that its technical team, in collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), is working diligently to restore power supply promptly.

TCN Maintenance Disrupts Power Supply in Okene, Kabba, Ososo, and Ikare

Meanwhile, the TCN has announced planned maintenance on its TR3 45MVA and TR2 60MVA power transformers at the 132/33kV Okene Transmission Substation. This maintenance, scheduled from Tuesday to Wednesday, is expected to impact power supply to customers in Okene, Kabba, Ososo, and Ikare areas. Ndidi Mbah, the TCN spokesperson, reassured customers that bulk power supply to Abuja DisCo will resume immediately after the maintenance work concludes.

TCN Boosts Transmission Capacity in Port Harcourt

In a bid to enhance power transmission capacity, the TCN has commissioned a 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer at its Port Harcourt Main Transmission Substation. This initiative, in collaboration with the World Bank, aims to expand the substation's bulk transmission capability by 80MW. With the completion of this project, industries in the Trans Amadi industrial area and communities beyond Port Harcourt city are expected to benefit significantly from improved power supply.

These developments come amid growing concerns over the deteriorating power situation across the country. The Minister of Power recently summoned the management of AEDC and TCN to address the worsening power supply situation attributed to factors such as gas shortage, vandalism, and energy theft. Despite these challenges, stakeholders remain committed to resolving issues and ensuring reliable power supply to all regions.