Teachers in Nigeria to Benefit from Financial Empowerment Initiative by Illmi Children's Fund and Peace Microfinance Bank

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at uplifting teachers and bolstering the quality of education, the Illmi Children's Fund (ICF) and Peace Microfinance Bank (PMFB) have joined hands to launch the TARM Cooperative. The innovative cooperation is a beacon of financial empowerment for teachers, particularly focusing on female teachers working with adolescent girls.

A New Dawn for Teachers

The TARM Cooperative, an acronym for Training, Advocacy, Research, and Mentorship, was unveiled in Abuja by the Executive Director of ICF, Maryam Augie-Abdulmumin. Originally, TARM was conceived with an emphasis on empowering female teachers involved with adolescent girls, particularly in preventing Gender-Based Violence (GBV). However, the scope of the cooperative has been extended to embrace both male and female teachers, providing them with resources for a secure retirement.

Financial Independence and Security

The Managing Director of Peace Microfinance Bank, Ms. Judith Chinedu Onyishi, highlighted the pivotal role of the cooperative in offering teachers access to a variety of financial tools and resources. This is a significant stride towards ensuring their financial stability, enabling them to focus on their crucial educational roles without the burden of financial uncertainties. Among the key benefits offered by the TARM Cooperative are retirement plans, flexible loans, comprehensive financial literacy training, and support for entrepreneurial ventures.

Expanding Horizons

Although the initial target of the TARM Cooperative is public school teachers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), plans are in place to broaden its reach to private schools. This all-encompassing initiative is a testament to the shared commitment of ICF and PMFB to empower teachers, advance education, and foster entrepreneurship in Nigeria. By providing teachers with financial stability, the TARM cooperative is not only enhancing their lives but indirectly improving the quality of education and inspiring the next generation of leaders.