Business

TCN Announces Preventive Maintenance on Jos-Lafia 330kV Lines, Assures Uninterrupted Power

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:03 am EST
TCN Announces Preventive Maintenance on Jos-Lafia 330kV Lines, Assures Uninterrupted Power

In a recent announcement, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) declared its schedule for preventive maintenance on the Jos-Lafia 330kV transmission lines 1 and 2. These lines have been out of service for a considerable period, which led to the need for this maintenance. The maintenance, termed as ‘scheduled preventive maintenance’, is set for a duration of seven hours, with an expected conclusion time of 4 pm.

Safeguarding Power Supply During Maintenance

Despite the upcoming maintenance work, the TCN has assured continuous power supply to the customers of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (Jos DisCo) in Bauchi. The plan is to maintain power to Bauchi from the Kaduna-Jos 330kV lines. This strategic move is aimed at preventing any load loss during the maintenance period, thus ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the customers.

The Importance of Regular Maintenance

The TCN has emphasized the critical significance of regular maintenance for transmission equipment to maintain optimal performance. The TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made the statement regarding the maintenance. This maintenance exercise is a testament to the TCN’s commitment to ensuring a stable and reliable power supply by maintaining and upgrading its transmission infrastructure.

Business Energy Nigeria
