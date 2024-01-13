en English
Nigeria

Task Force Opposes Revoking PINL’s Surveillance Contract, Accuses NAF of Oil Theft Syndicate Influence

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
In a heated rebuttal, the Anti-pipeline Vandalization/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Task Force Group has vehemently disagreed with the National Awareness Forum’s (NAF) call for the Nigerian federal government to revoke the crude oil pipeline surveillance contract of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL). The task force has charged that NAF’s demands are not only baseless but seemingly malicious, accusing them of being backed by oil theft syndicates operating in the Niger Delta.

PINL’s Role and Relevance

PINL, under the helm of its CEO Mr. Osahon Okunbo and HRM The Olu of Warri, is entrusted with the critical task of monitoring pipelines to avert theft and vandalism. Their role is pivotal in safeguarding the oil infrastructure and ensuring smooth operations in the region. This crucial responsibility has placed them in the crosshairs of vested interests, leading to the current controversy.

Emergency Meeting and Communique

In response to the escalating situation, the task force, spearheaded by Former Militant Leader General Osama, convened an emergency meeting in Warri, Delta State. Following the meeting, a communique was issued, fervently contesting NAF’s allegations and highlighting PINL’s contributions.

Task Force’s Stand

According to the task force, PINL adheres to international standards and has gained the trust of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), the body that assigned the surveillance contract. They credit PINL with a significant reduction in criminal activities in the sector through the implementation of sophisticated strategies and cutting-edge technology. The task force asserts that the minor incidents of pipeline sabotage recorded in December 2023 and January 2024 are part of routine NNPC checks and should not be misconstrued as PINL’s failure. They further urged the President and NNPCL to disregard NAF’s unfounded allegations and continue to support PINL’s management, lauding their engagement with stakeholders and host community youths to tackle pipeline security concerns.

Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

