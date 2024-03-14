Deadly Bus Attack Leads to 8 Deaths and 7 Others Missing as in Taraba State

In a distressing development, the Taraba State Police Command announced the recovery of seven bodies from a brutal attack on an 18-seater bus, marking a grim escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Ichen and Tiv communities in the region. This violent clash, rooted in ethnic tensions, led to a horrific assault by armed individuals, believed to be local vigilantes, resulting in multiple casualties and missing persons.

The incident unfolded in the Donga Local Government Area, where the bus, ferrying passengers from Zaki Biam in Benue State to Maihula in the Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, was ambushed.

The driver, Mr. Mpuuga Mbaave, recounted the harrowing experience, revealing how they were attacked by men in vigilante uniforms. Despite efforts to escape, seven passengers, including five women, a man, and a baby, were mercilessly killed, their bodies later discovered by police in a nearby bush.

Amidst the chaos, eight passengers remain unaccounted for, prompting a wide-scale search operation. Ezra Voka, Chairman of the Donga Local Government Council, confirmed his participation in the ongoing search efforts within the nearby forests, underlining the urgency to locate the missing individuals. The driver, who narrowly escaped with injuries, has since recovered the bus, and is currently recuperating in a local hospital.