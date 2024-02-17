Sen. Aminu Tambuwal Appears Before Sokoto Commission of Inquiry

In the quiet, yet palpable tension of the Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Inquiry room, former Governor and currently serving Senator of Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, stood as a testament to the democratic principles he once governed by.

On a day that would mark a significant moment in the annals of Sokoto's political history, February 17, 2024, Tambuwal, alongside select members of his former executive team, was poised to revisit the decisions and actions taken under his administration. However, the anticipation hung unresolved as the senator was unable to testify, leading to an adjournment to a later date.

The Rule of Law in Action

Tambuwal’s appearance before the commission wasn’t just a procedural formality; it was a vivid illustration of democracy's core value: the rule of law. In his brief interaction with the press, the senator underscored the importance of respecting legal processes, stating,

The beauty of democracy is that no one is above the law." This statement echoed through the corridors of power, reminding spectators and political aficionados alike of the intricate balance between governance and accountability.

More than just a legal obligation, Tambuwal's presence at the inquiry served as a moment of reflection for the political landscape of Sokoto and perhaps for the broader Nigerian democracy. It was here, before the commission, that Tambuwal recounted his last moments with the late Herbert Wigwe, former Access Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer.

The mention of Wigwe, a notable figure in Nigeria's financial sector, added a layer of solemnity to the proceedings, bridging the world of politics with the realms of personal loss and corporate leadership.

The inquiry itself, beyond the immediate scope of Tambuwal’s administration, represents a larger test for democracy in Sokoto and Nigeria. It is a demonstration of the mechanisms that ensure leaders are held to account, that their decisions, made in the public's name, are scrutinized and evaluated.

This process, often fraught with political undercurrents, is essential for the health and maturity of any democratic society. As the state awaits Tambuwal’s rescheduled testimony, the inquiry stands as a pivotal moment for both the senator and the Sokoto electorate.