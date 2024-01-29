Systemic Educational Flaws and the Unemployability of Nigerian Youths

The discourse surrounding the unemployability of Nigerian youths has recently intensified, revealing deep-rooted systemic issues within the country's educational system. The crux of the problem lies in the outdated and overburdened educational curriculum, with parts as old as 30 years and failing to reflect the demands of modern society.

HR Professionals' Frustrations and Job Seekers' Concerns

Human resources professionals frequently voice their dissatisfaction regarding the readiness of job applicants. The applicants, on the other hand, question the fairness of these assessments. This dichotomy has led to a situation where Nigerian graduates, despite being armed with qualifications, often lack the practical skills required in the labor market. The challenges are further amplified by economic crises, university strikes, and insufficient resources.

UNESCO and NBTE Criticize Outdated Curriculum

Both UNESCO and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) have criticized the current curriculum. They highlight its age and disconnect from contemporary realities as significant flaws leading to the under-preparation of Nigerian graduates for the workforce. This criticism underscores the need for an urgent overhaul of the system, to ensure the curriculum equips students with relevant skills.

Addressing the Unemployment Crisis

The job market further exacerbates the issue, with postings often featuring unrealistic requirements juxtaposed with low salary offers. To bridge this gap, advocates call for empathy from HR professionals and a restructuring of the hiring process. This approach involves meeting Nigerian youths halfway, acknowledging the systemic hurdles they face while also aspiring to help them become globally competitive.

The argument for educational reform is gaining momentum, with a growing call for additional training, internships, and a more realistic approach to hiring. The spotlight is now on stakeholders, educators, and policy managers to ensure this transformation takes place. As Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Ilelah, Director Planning, Research and Statistics at Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board, noted, it is time for everyone involved to rethink and take responsibility for education in Nigeria.