en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Supreme Court Gears Up for High-Profile Governorship Appeals Amidst Tight Security

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Supreme Court Gears Up for High-Profile Governorship Appeals Amidst Tight Security

The Supreme Court in Nigeria is bracing itself for a momentous day as judgments are expected in seven high-profile governorship appeals. A security lockdown has been enforced around the court premises, with roads from the Head of Service office to the Apex Court sealed off by a heavy deployment of armed forces. The Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Army have joined forces to ensure the security measurements are upheld.

Unprecedented Security Measures

In anticipation of the impending rulings, the court vicinity has been transformed into a fortress. The court’s access has been restricted, with only accredited lawyers, party loyalists, and journalists being granted entry. The Department of State Services operatives have been given the responsibility of frisking and clearing individuals who would be allowed in the courtroom. The heightened security measures intend to prevent any potential law and order breakdown and to ensure a hitch-free judgment delivery.

Key Judgments Awaited

The judgments that are being awaited concern the gubernatorial disputes in the states of Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Bauchi, and Cross River. The most anticipated judgments are in the Kano and Plateau appeals, where the incumbent governors were sacked by the lower courts. In Kano, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal nullified the election results, leading to tensions in the state. Similarly, in Plateau State, the winner of the governorship election was sacked by the appellate court over alleged unlawful nomination, causing unrest among the public.

Final Verdicts on Governorship Appeals

This day marks a significant milestone in the electoral disputes as these decisions by the Supreme Court are considered final in the election appeals process. These rulings will determine the political fate of several states and their leaders. In some states, such as Kano, there is fear of violent protests due to the anticipated judgments. Parties involved in the cases have agreed to abide by the decision of the apex court, and security agencies have vowed to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

0
Law Nigeria Security
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
3 mins ago
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya's Chief Registrar
An era marked by unprecedented growth and transformation in Kenya’s judicial landscape has come to an end, as Anne Amadi concludes her 10-year tenure as Chief Registrar of the Judiciary. Pioneering a new path of growth, she has passed the baton to Paul Ndemo, who, stepping into Amadi’s formidable shoes, will serve as Acting Chief
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya's Chief Registrar
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
8 mins ago
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year
8 mins ago
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
4 mins ago
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
4 mins ago
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Ex-Jersey Mike's Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt
7 mins ago
Ex-Jersey Mike's Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
5 seconds
Football Coach Brushes Off Rumors; TheDailyTimes Promotes e-Paper Solutions
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
46 seconds
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
52 seconds
Ratna Rajaiah's New Book Explores the Power of Indian Superfoods
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
1 min
California Updates COVID-19 Management Definitions and Guidelines in Non-Healthcare Settings
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
1 min
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
1 min
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
2 mins
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
2 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app