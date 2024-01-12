Supreme Court Gears Up for High-Profile Governorship Appeals Amidst Tight Security

The Supreme Court in Nigeria is bracing itself for a momentous day as judgments are expected in seven high-profile governorship appeals. A security lockdown has been enforced around the court premises, with roads from the Head of Service office to the Apex Court sealed off by a heavy deployment of armed forces. The Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Army have joined forces to ensure the security measurements are upheld.

Unprecedented Security Measures

In anticipation of the impending rulings, the court vicinity has been transformed into a fortress. The court’s access has been restricted, with only accredited lawyers, party loyalists, and journalists being granted entry. The Department of State Services operatives have been given the responsibility of frisking and clearing individuals who would be allowed in the courtroom. The heightened security measures intend to prevent any potential law and order breakdown and to ensure a hitch-free judgment delivery.

Key Judgments Awaited

The judgments that are being awaited concern the gubernatorial disputes in the states of Lagos, Kano, Zamfara, Plateau, Ebonyi, Bauchi, and Cross River. The most anticipated judgments are in the Kano and Plateau appeals, where the incumbent governors were sacked by the lower courts. In Kano, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal nullified the election results, leading to tensions in the state. Similarly, in Plateau State, the winner of the governorship election was sacked by the appellate court over alleged unlawful nomination, causing unrest among the public.

Final Verdicts on Governorship Appeals

This day marks a significant milestone in the electoral disputes as these decisions by the Supreme Court are considered final in the election appeals process. These rulings will determine the political fate of several states and their leaders. In some states, such as Kano, there is fear of violent protests due to the anticipated judgments. Parties involved in the cases have agreed to abide by the decision of the apex court, and security agencies have vowed to prevent any breakdown of law and order.