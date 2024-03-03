STL Trustees and Lagos State Empower 125 Women with Skills for Economic Prosperity

In a significant move to mark International Women's Day 2024, STL Trustees and STL Asset Management have teamed up with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, launching a skill acquisition program for women in Surulere. Aimed at fostering economic growth and empowerment, the initiative saw the participation of 125 women eager to hone their skills in various fields.

The program offered comprehensive training in cosmetology, makeup, Gele tying, photography, arts and crafts, Adire making, and catering. Funmi Ekundayo, Managing Director of STL Trustees Limited, emphasized the importance of empowering women as a strategy to combat poverty.

She highlighted the potential of the skills taught for generating substantial income, considering the current economic challenges faced by the nation. The partnership with the Lagos State Government was lauded as a strategic move to continually provide people with means to earn additional income.

Partnership for Sustainability

Ekundayo expressed STL Trustees' commitment to sustaining this partnership with the Ministry of Women Affairs, with plans to engage at least 100 participants in each session. The collaboration aims not only to provide training but also to sponsor outstanding participants who need start-up support for their business ventures. This gesture of support underscores the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing societal challenges and fostering economic development.

The initiative is set to open up numerous opportunities for the participants, positioning them to thrive in rapidly evolving industries with high demand for their new skills. Beyond the immediate economic impact, the program is a step towards achieving broader societal goals, including gender equality and reduced poverty levels.