en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Starting 2024 Strong: Delta State Commissioner Resumes Duties, Echoes Governor’s Work Ethic

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Starting 2024 Strong: Delta State Commissioner Resumes Duties, Echoes Governor’s Work Ethic

The dawn of 2024 brings with it renewed vigor and resolve, as exemplified by Comrade Reuben Izeze, the Delta State Commissioner for Works, Highways and Urban Roads. Izeze plunged back into his duties at the ministry’s headquarters in Asaba immediately after the Yuletide holidays, emphasizing the gravity of the first working day of the new year.

Aligning with the Governor’s Work Ethic

His seriousness mirrors the diligent ethic of Governor Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, who, undeterred by the holiday season, worked tirelessly until the last day of 2023 and was back on duty on the first working day of 2024. Izeze underscored the vital role of sober reflection and the setting of new year targets. This approach aligns with the Governor’s MORE Agenda, a program designed to enrich the lives of Delta State’s people and honor God.

Timely Arrival and Synergy

Noteworthy was the prompt arrival of his Permanent Secretary, Engr Fred Edafioghor, which Izeze interpreted as a sign of synchrony within the office. The Commissioner commended the Governor’s unflagging commitment to the people of Delta State and his hardline stance against any form of negligence from appointed officials. In spite of the late public holiday announcement by the federal government, work had already begun in earnest.

Planning and Implementation

Key on Izeze’s agenda is to ensure efficient planning and execution of the department’s responsibilities and to clear the ministry’s tasks before the fourth quarter of the year. He reiterated Governor Oborevwori’s unwavering commitment to the MORE Agenda and expressed his gratitude for his appointment. As the year begins, Izeze extended a message of hope and prosperity, dubbing 2024 a year of renewed strength.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CCECC Completes Track Laying on Key Section of Nigeria's Eastern Narrow Railway Project

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Itsekiri Nation Mourns Loss of Esteemed Elders; Chief Ayiri Emami Pays Respects

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fatal Robbery at Abdullahi Supermarket: CBN Staff Among Four Dead

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Prof. Pat Utomi Analyzes Nigerian Politics 2023, Urges National Conversation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Sheila Edochie Breaks Silence on Yul Edochie's Marital Controversy ...
@Nigeria · 21 mins
Sheila Edochie Breaks Silence on Yul Edochie's Marital Controversy ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria: Recent Developments Span Political, Economic, and Social Fronts

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria: Recent Developments Span Political, Economic, and Social Fronts
Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Faces Inflation and Security Challenges in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Tinubu's Renewed Hope Faces Inflation and Security Challenges in Nigeria
Akindele’s Film Sets Record; Atiku’s 2027 Bid; Hajj Registration Extended; Medical University in Lagos; Mauritius Scholarships

By BNN Correspondents

Akindele's Film Sets Record; Atiku's 2027 Bid; Hajj Registration Extended; Medical University in Lagos; Mauritius Scholarships
Lagos Ports Resume Operations Amid High Import Duties and Regulatory Challenges

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lagos Ports Resume Operations Amid High Import Duties and Regulatory Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
13 seconds
US Criticizes Israeli Ministers' Inflammatory Rhetoric on Gaza
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
23 seconds
QIAGEN Announces Major Expansion in the Middle East
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
39 seconds
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
58 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Round-Up: Victories, High Scores, and Unexpected Cancellations
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
1 min
High School Boys' Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Strategy
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
1 min
Faron Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: Unveiling Bexmarilimab
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Display of Athletic Triumph
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
2 mins
Oranges: A Citrus Powerhouse of Wellness
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
2 mins
Trimble Tech Bulldogs Secure Second Consecutive Win, Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles Struggle Continues
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app