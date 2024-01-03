Starting 2024 Strong: Delta State Commissioner Resumes Duties, Echoes Governor’s Work Ethic

The dawn of 2024 brings with it renewed vigor and resolve, as exemplified by Comrade Reuben Izeze, the Delta State Commissioner for Works, Highways and Urban Roads. Izeze plunged back into his duties at the ministry’s headquarters in Asaba immediately after the Yuletide holidays, emphasizing the gravity of the first working day of the new year.

Aligning with the Governor’s Work Ethic

His seriousness mirrors the diligent ethic of Governor Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, who, undeterred by the holiday season, worked tirelessly until the last day of 2023 and was back on duty on the first working day of 2024. Izeze underscored the vital role of sober reflection and the setting of new year targets. This approach aligns with the Governor’s MORE Agenda, a program designed to enrich the lives of Delta State’s people and honor God.

Timely Arrival and Synergy

Noteworthy was the prompt arrival of his Permanent Secretary, Engr Fred Edafioghor, which Izeze interpreted as a sign of synchrony within the office. The Commissioner commended the Governor’s unflagging commitment to the people of Delta State and his hardline stance against any form of negligence from appointed officials. In spite of the late public holiday announcement by the federal government, work had already begun in earnest.

Planning and Implementation

Key on Izeze’s agenda is to ensure efficient planning and execution of the department’s responsibilities and to clear the ministry’s tasks before the fourth quarter of the year. He reiterated Governor Oborevwori’s unwavering commitment to the MORE Agenda and expressed his gratitude for his appointment. As the year begins, Izeze extended a message of hope and prosperity, dubbing 2024 a year of renewed strength.