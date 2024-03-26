Star Witness Admits Absence on Election Day, Raises Doubts in Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal

The star witness representing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its gubernatorial candidate in Kogi State's election, Abdulmalik Njidda, dropped a bombshell during cross-examination at the Election Petition Tribunal. Njidda, an INEC data analyst, confessed that he was not physically present in Kogi State on the day of the election, despite previously providing detailed testimony regarding election events in the state.

Advertisment

Key Revelations Under Cross-Examination

Under intense scrutiny from the defense counsel, Njidda altered his testimony, revealing that he was instead deployed to Imo State for the Governorship election, which coincided with Kogi State's election day. This revelation cast doubts on the credibility of his earlier testimony regarding the utilization of BVAS machines in Kogi State's local government areas. Njidda admitted to not visiting any polling units on election day or examining the BVAS machines associated with those units, undermining his ability to provide accurate information about their operation.

Damaging Blow to Witness's Credibility

Advertisment

The admission that Njidda was not assigned any function in Kogi State on election day dealt a severe blow to his credibility as a witness. His inability to identify the serial numbers of the BVAS machines and the absence of Form EC8A pictures on some machines further weakened his testimony. Despite attempts by the petitioner's counsel to salvage the witness's credibility through re-examination, objections from the defense team were upheld, preventing further clarification.

Implications for the Election Petition Tribunal

Njidda's admission raises serious questions about the reliability of evidence presented by the SDP and its candidate. With the main witness's testimony undermined, the tribunal faces challenges in assessing the validity of the election results. The objections raised by the defense team underscore the legal complexities surrounding the presentation of evidence, highlighting the need for thorough scrutiny and adherence to legal standards in the pursuit of justice.