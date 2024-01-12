Standoff in Ondo State: Navy Personnel Intercepted on Suspected Crude Oil Theft Vessel

In a tense standoff unfolding in the coastal waters of Ondo State, Nigeria, a combined security team intercepted a vessel suspected of illicit crude oil extraction. The team, comprising operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Nigerian Army, and Tanita Security Service Limited, a security company owned by ex-militant leader Government Ekpemupolo—popularly known as Tompolo—found the vessel manned by Nigerian Navy personnel.

The Navy personnel on board the suspect vessel resisted the security team's efforts to inspect it, despite a request from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to move the vessel for a joint inspection at the NNPC jetty in Oporoza. This resistance led to a standoff between the two forces, sparking concerns that the vessel might disappear under the cover of darkness.

Navy Accuses Tanita Security of Complicity

In a surprising twist, the Nigerian Navy's spokesperson, Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, accused Tanita Security Service of involvement in illegal activities. Ayo-Vaughan suggested that the security company's alarm over the vessel's arrest was a diversionary tactic, calling it unfounded and mischievous.

Despite the accusations levelled against them, the Navy reaffirmed their commitment to their constitutional mandate of protecting Nigeria's maritime environment and national economic interests. The arrest of the vessel—found engaging in illegal siphoning of crude oil from a wellhead—is a testament to the Navy's resolve to curb crude oil theft and other illegal activities in Nigeria's maritime domain.