Aviation

Stakeholders Call for Reform in Nigerian Airport Operations

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
In a pivotal meeting held during the 2023 Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) quarter breakfast in Lagos, a diverse group of stakeholders voiced their concerns over the corruption and inefficiency plaguing Nigeria’s airports. The presence of certain government agencies, specifically the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), at these airports was a point of contention, believed to be disrupting cargo processes.

Unnecessary Physical Representation

Stakeholders reached a consensus that the physical presence of these agencies at airports was unwarranted. They advocated for the adoption of automated processes that would allow these agencies to access necessary information without physical representation. This pivot towards digitization, they believe, would bring about increased efficiency in operations.

Call for Review and Automation

The meeting underscored the need for a comprehensive review of the agencies and parties involved in air cargo processing. It also emphasized the push for individuals to be able to conduct their own export and import processes or use officially recognized and trained registered cargo agents. A call for the total automation of revenue collection systems was also made, with the intention of eliminating illegitimate charges.

Addressing the Primary Challenge

The primary challenge identified during this meeting was the processing of cargoes at Nigerian airports. The propositions put forth by the stakeholders were aimed at streamlining operations and combating corruption. The meeting served as a platform for voicing concerns and offering solutions that could potentially redefine airport operations in Nigeria.

Aviation Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

