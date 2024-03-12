SSANU Insists on Nationwide Strike, Citing Unmet Demands from Federal Government

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim reaffirmed the union's decision to proceed with a planned nationwide strike due to unmet demands from the Federal Government. Despite looming consequences for students and university operations, SSANU remains resolute in their pursuit of justice for their members.

Advertisment

Unpaid Arrears and Neglect by Federal Government

Mohammed Ibrahim highlighted the core grievances of SSANU, pointing out that members, including Vice Chancellors, registrars, and bursars, have yet to receive their 2022 arrears. He criticized the Federal Government for selectively addressing the concerns of certain unions, such as ASUU, while neglecting others like SSANU and NASU, leading to heightened frustration and disillusionment among university staff.

Impending Strike: Beyond Student Impact

Advertisment

Expressing regret over the necessity of a strike, Ibrahim emphasized that the consequences extend beyond disruptions to students' education. The shutdown of universities would result in the cessation of essential services such as electricity, water, security, and hostel accommodations, affecting the entire university community. Despite the hardships it entails, SSANU views the strike as a last resort in the face of government indifference.

Calls for Fair Treatment and Resolution

Mohammed Ibrahim condemned the alleged disdain shown by the Office of the Accountant General, facilitated through the IPPIS office, towards SSANU and NASU. He underscored the need for equitable treatment among university staff, asserting that the current crisis stems from a misalignment of priorities within the administration. SSANU is demanding swift action from the government to address their grievances before the looming strike deadline.

History of Struggle and Government Response

SSANU's decision to declare a seven-day warning strike echoes their past struggles for improved welfare and fair treatment. Despite facing backlash, including the 'No Work, No Pay policy,' during previous strikes, SSANU remains undeterred in their quest for justice. With the clock ticking towards the strike deadline, the ball is in the Federal Government's court to avert further disruptions in the university sector.