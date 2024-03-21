SSANU and NASU Persist in Strike Over Unpaid Salaries, Negotiations with FG Fail

Following intense deliberations that unfortunately hit a standstill, the Senior Staff Association Of Nigeria University (SSANU) alongside the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have decided to continue their strike.

This decision comes after a failed attempt to negotiate the payment of withheld salaries with the Federal Government, spotlighting an ongoing rift that threatens to deepen the crisis in Nigeria's education sector.

Strike Origins and Government Stance

The genesis of this industrial action dates back to 2021, when SSANU and NASU members first downed tools in protest against the Federal Government's refusal to pay four months' worth of salaries. This was in retaliation for strikes undertaken that year, with the then President Muhammadu Buhari administration enforcing a strict 'No work; no pay' policy.

Fast forward to the present, despite President Bola Tinubu's administration reversing this policy for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), similar concessions have not been extended to SSANU and NASU, sparking this renewed agitation.

The strike has led to significant disruptions within Nigerian universities. Key services and facilities such as laboratories, ICT centers, and libraries have been shut down, severely affecting the academic calendar and students' practical learning experiences. In certain instances, universities have attempted to proceed with examinations amidst the chaos, only to be met with challenges including lack of essential services like water and clean environments. The academic community, including students and staff, has voiced urgent calls for the government to address the unions' grievances and restore normalcy.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Nigeria's Education Sector

As the deadlock persists, the ramifications for Nigeria's educational landscape grow increasingly severe. The ongoing strike not only stalls academic progress but also exacerbates the already strained relationship between the government and university staff unions.

With SSANU and NASU steadfast in their action, the impasse underscores the critical need for a sustainable resolution that addresses the underlying issues of fair compensation and respect for labor rights within the academic sector.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether both parties can find common ground or if the educational stalemate will continue to detrimentally impact students and staff alike.