SSANU and NASU Initiate 7-Day Warning Strike Over Unpaid Salaries in Nigeria

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have announced a seven-day warning strike from March 18, demanding the release of four months of withheld salaries by the Federal Government. This move comes after extensive deliberations during a joint action committee meeting in Akure, Ondo State.

Strike Announcement and Demands

Following a two-day meeting in Akure, the joint action committee of SSANU and NASU declared a warning strike to press for the payment of their members' salaries withheld since the 2022 nationwide strike. The unions have expressed their frustration over the Federal Government's failure to address their grievances, which include not only the unpaid salaries but also other pending issues affecting their welfare and the quality of university education in Nigeria.

Impact on University Operations

The warning strike is set to disrupt operations in universities across Nigeria, affecting both academic and non-academic activities. Students, faculty, and staff brace for the impact of the strike, which threatens to delay the academic calendar further and exacerbate the challenges faced by the higher education sector in the country. The unions have warned that if their demands are not met, they may consider escalating their actions to an indefinite strike, which could lead to more severe disruptions.

Government Response and Negotiations

As of now, the Federal Government's response to the strike announcement has been awaited. Previous negotiations between the unions and government representatives have not yielded the desired results, leading to the current standoff. The coming days are crucial for both parties to find a resolution to avoid prolonged disruptions to university education in Nigeria.

This strike underscores the ongoing challenges within Nigeria's education sector, particularly in universities where funding, remuneration, and conditions of service remain contentious issues. As SSANU and NASU members down tools, the spotlight is once again on the Federal Government to address these longstanding issues promptly to prevent further damage to the country's higher education system.