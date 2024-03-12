SSANU and NASU Declare Seven-Day Warning Strike Over Withheld Salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) have jointly declared a seven-day warning strike to protest the withholding of their salaries for four months.

The decision to embark on the warning strike was announced by SSANU National President, Mohammed Ibrahim, following a meeting of their joint action committee in Akure, Ondo State. The unions cited the Federal Government's refusal to pay them the four months salary withheld due to their nationwide strike in 2022.

While the Federal Government recently released the withheld four months salary to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which was also on strike in 2022, SSANU and NASU were excluded from the payment.

In protest, the unions wrote protest letters to the Chief of Staff to the President and the Minister of Education, highlighting the discriminatory practice and violation of the post-strike agreement with the government on non-victimization of their members.

The unions suspect sabotage within the government and view the exclusion as an invitation to industrial crisis. They demand immediate implementation of the directive from the President to pay all university-based unions their withheld salaries.

Additionally, the unions called for expedited action on the renegotiation of the new national minimum wage, emphasizing that the current wage has been rendered useless by the country's hyperinflation.

This strike action underscores the dissatisfaction of SSANU and NASU with the government's handling of salary payments and highlights the need for equitable treatment of all university-based unions