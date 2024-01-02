Special Adviser Omoluabi Bode Adeyemi Honored by Kabba Students Union

Omoluabi Bode Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Civil Service and Labour Matters, was recently recognized with the ‘Icon of Students/Community Development’ award. This esteemed accolade was bestowed upon him by the national body of the Kabba Students Union. The honor was given in acknowledgment of Omoluabi’s substantial contributions to both community and student development throughout 2023.

A Night of Recognition

The award ceremony took place during the 2023 Miss KSU and award night at the Kabba Township Hall. The event was not only a celebration of beauty and intellect but also a platform to acknowledge the tireless efforts of those dedicated to community service. Alongside Omoluabi, other leaders in community service were also recognized for their significant contributions.

Presentation by a Notable Figure

The award was presented by Mr. Michael Toluhi, a renowned PDP Leader and businessman. Toluhi commended Omoluabi’s unflagging efforts in promoting student academic and leadership development. He acknowledged the Special Adviser’s role in shaping a generation of leaders ready to make a difference in their communities.

Omoluabi’s Acceptance Speech

In accepting the award, Omoluabi expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition. He alluded to the indelible impact of the Kabba Students Union on his leadership journey. From his days as a student union leader to his present role in the governor’s cabinet, Omoluabi credited his achievements to the leadership foundation he received from the student union.

He took the opportunity to inspire current students to remain focused, consistent, and dedicated to leadership, selflessness, and patriotism. Omoluabi emphasized that these qualities, when nurtured, would ensure a brighter and more fulfilling future for them and their communities.