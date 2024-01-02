en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Special Adviser Omoluabi Bode Adeyemi Honored by Kabba Students Union

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Special Adviser Omoluabi Bode Adeyemi Honored by Kabba Students Union

Omoluabi Bode Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to Governor Yahaya Bello on Civil Service and Labour Matters, was recently recognized with the ‘Icon of Students/Community Development’ award. This esteemed accolade was bestowed upon him by the national body of the Kabba Students Union. The honor was given in acknowledgment of Omoluabi’s substantial contributions to both community and student development throughout 2023.

A Night of Recognition

The award ceremony took place during the 2023 Miss KSU and award night at the Kabba Township Hall. The event was not only a celebration of beauty and intellect but also a platform to acknowledge the tireless efforts of those dedicated to community service. Alongside Omoluabi, other leaders in community service were also recognized for their significant contributions.

Presentation by a Notable Figure

The award was presented by Mr. Michael Toluhi, a renowned PDP Leader and businessman. Toluhi commended Omoluabi’s unflagging efforts in promoting student academic and leadership development. He acknowledged the Special Adviser’s role in shaping a generation of leaders ready to make a difference in their communities.

Omoluabi’s Acceptance Speech

In accepting the award, Omoluabi expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition. He alluded to the indelible impact of the Kabba Students Union on his leadership journey. From his days as a student union leader to his present role in the governor’s cabinet, Omoluabi credited his achievements to the leadership foundation he received from the student union.

He took the opportunity to inspire current students to remain focused, consistent, and dedicated to leadership, selflessness, and patriotism. Omoluabi emphasized that these qualities, when nurtured, would ensure a brighter and more fulfilling future for them and their communities.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Education in Crisis: The Decline of Civics and History

By BNN Correspondents

Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control

By Aqsa Younas Rana

NTA Tightens Security Measures for JEE-Main Exam

By Rafia Tasleem

California Pioneers Digital Literacy in Public Schools to Combat Digital Disinformation

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cyber Innovation Center: 15 Years of Economic Impact and a New Era of ...
@Education · 3 mins
Cyber Innovation Center: 15 Years of Economic Impact and a New Era of ...
heart comment 0
DIGP Sujit Kumar Singh Visits JKPPS Bemina, Stresses on Improvements in Academics and Discipline

By Dil Bar Irshad

DIGP Sujit Kumar Singh Visits JKPPS Bemina, Stresses on Improvements in Academics and Discipline
Ramaiah University Celebrates 8th Convocation: A New Chapter Begins for 1864 Graduates

By Rafia Tasleem

Ramaiah University Celebrates 8th Convocation: A New Chapter Begins for 1864 Graduates
Rising Tide of Cyber Threats: Dealing with Data Breaches and Identity Theft

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rising Tide of Cyber Threats: Dealing with Data Breaches and Identity Theft
Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Israel Ojoko

Harvard University President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
29 seconds
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?
32 seconds
Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?
Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
36 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
54 seconds
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
3 mins
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
3 mins
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
3 mins
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
3 mins
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
3 mins
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app