Southern Kaduna Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Unity

In the heart of Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area in Kaduna State, the Southern Kaduna Festival (SKFEST-2023) unfolded, radiating the diverse cultural values of the region’s ethnic nationalities. The festival, which attracted significant figures such as Gen. Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, and Douye Diri, the Governor of Bayelsa State, has been hailed for its role in fostering peaceful coexistence among the region’s diverse tribes and religious groups.

The Unifying Power of Culture

Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, extolled the event’s role in leveraging diversity to develop local economies and build resilient communities. The festival was not just a showcase of cultural wealth, but a testament to the unity and harmonious existence possible in a culturally diverse society. Governor Sani’s presence at the event, alongside his participation in the ‘Kaduna Unity Carol of Nine Lessons’ organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria, underscored his administration’s commitment to inclusiveness and unity.

Notable Figures and Expressions of Delight

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State expressed his delight at the unity and cultural display of the people from Southern Kaduna. His presence, along with other distinguished attendees such as former Kaduna State Governor, Ahmed Makarfi; General Martin Luther Agwai, and Gen. Zamani Lekwot, brought further prestige to the event. Their collective recognition of the festival’s significance hints at its potential as a catalyst for promoting peace and cultural appreciation in the region.

Recognizing Contributions and Promoting Honesty

SKFEST-2023 also served as a platform to honor prominent Nigerians and recognize their contributions to the growth and development of the region. This gesture underscores the importance of selfless service, and the need for the political class to demonstrate honesty, in order to deepen Nigeria’s democracy for the common good. The festival is a reflection of the transformation of Kaduna State under Governor Sani’s administration, with its emphasis on unity, inclusiveness, and the celebration of diversity.