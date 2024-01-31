South West Nigerian States Petition NAHCON Over Withheld Hajj Refunds

In a major development, states from the South West region of Nigeria, including Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Oyo, and Ekiti, have lodged a petition against the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). The contention lies around the withheld refunds from the 2022 Hajj season, associated with services deemed as either not provided or unsatisfactory during the religious pilgrimage.

The petition, addressed to the incumbent Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Jalal Arabi, was signed by the Pilgrims Board Secretaries of the concerned states. The bone of contention is that the previous Chairman of the commission, Zikirullah Hassan, who served from January 2020 to October 2023, allegedly excluded these Southwestern states from receiving the refunds, without a clear rationale.

NAHCON's Response to the Allegations

In response to these allegations, NAHCON's spokesperson, Fatima Usara, clarified that the refunds have been disbursed to states that met the criteria. However, she pointed out that some states failed to complete the required forms or to clearly outline the quality of services received. Usara emphasized that this lack of necessary documentation has led to complications in processing refunds. Moreover, she noted that some states made claims only upon noticing other states receiving payments.

The refunds in question concern various services related to the Hajj, including feeding, accommodation, and transportation. The Inspectorate, Evaluation, and Compliance Unit, established by the commission in 2023, is tasked with monitoring and calculating these refunds. The petition emphasizes the issue of withheld refunds and calls for a resolution to ensure that the impacted states and their pilgrims are adequately compensated.