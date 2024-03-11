Sokoto State Announces N6.7 Billion Ramadan Welfare Package, Benefiting Thousands

The Sokoto State government, under the leadership of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has unveiled a comprehensive Ramadan package worth N6.7 billion, aimed at supporting thousands of citizens during the holy month. This initiative was announced at a flag-off ceremony at the Government House, marking a significant effort to alleviate hardship and provide for the vulnerable sectors of the state.

Extensive Support Across the Board

With an allocation of N6.7 billion, the state plans to distribute assorted grains, textile materials, and other essential items to over eighteen thousand beneficiaries across its 23 local government areas. Specifically, N900 million is earmarked for the procurement of these goods, focusing on aiding orphans and the vulnerable. To further the reach of this initiative, the state has dedicated N800 million to establish and run Ramadan feeding centers throughout Sokoto, ensuring that all 244 political wards are covered. An additional 26 feeding centers have been set up especially for the physically challenged, emphasizing the state's commitment to inclusivity.

Addressing Economic Hardships

In response to the economic struggles faced by many, the Sokoto state government has also decided to award half a month's salary as a gift to all categories of civil servants and pensioners. This gesture, as explained by Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, is an attempt to ease the burdens of the current economic conditions, particularly for those affected by banditry, kidnapping, and other adversities. The Governor's statement highlighted a deep concern for the wellbeing of the state's populace, especially during such a pivotal time as Ramadan.

Community and Leadership Solidarity

The announcement of the Ramadan package was made in the presence of notable figures, including the former governor of old Sokoto state Malam Yahaya Abdulkareem, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, among others. This gathering underscored the solidarity within the community and leadership towards supporting those in need during the holy month. It also serves as a call to action for traders and wealthy individuals in the state to extend their generosity to the less fortunate.

This substantial financial commitment by the Sokoto state government not only aims to provide immediate relief but also fosters a spirit of community and shared responsibility. As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, these efforts are a beacon of hope for many, underscoring the importance of compassion and support within the society. Such initiatives are pivotal in strengthening the social fabric and ensuring that the benefits of prosperity are shared among all members of the community, especially the most vulnerable.