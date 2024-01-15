en English
Africa

Sokoto Governor Launches 2024 Emblem, Raises N55 Million for Armed Forces Remembrance

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:17 am EST
Sokoto Governor Launches 2024 Emblem, Raises N55 Million for Armed Forces Remembrance

In a show of appreciation for the nation’s military, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, governor of Sokoto state, launched the 2024 Emblem for the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. The event, staged at Maigero open-air Theatre in Sokoto, raised over N55 million. These funds are slated to assist retired military personnel and the families of deceased servicemen through the Nigerian Legion.

Recognizing The Role of The Military

Governor Sokoto underscored the pivotal role that Nigeria’s fallen heroes have played in sustaining the country’s unity and stability. He lauded the military’s significant contributions to peacekeeping within Nigeria and across West Africa, through the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union, and United Nations missions. Their discipline, patriotism, and professionalism were celebrated as essential elements in these achievements.

Commitment to Supporting the Military

The Governor reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to back the military, the Nigerian Legion, and security agencies in their ongoing efforts to safeguard citizens and counteract criminal activities. This pledge includes the establishment of the Community Guards Corps, aimed at bolstering local security measures.

Contributions to the Cause

The event witnessed a remarkable outpouring of support, with various individuals and organizations making substantial donations. Notably, the Sokoto state government made a significant contribution of over N26 million, topping the list of donors and demonstrating its commitment to the welfare of army personnel and the families of fallen soldiers.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

