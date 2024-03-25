So-Safe Corps Nabs Five in Ogun for Robbery, N5M Cable Theft; Suspects Confess

Ogun State's So-Safe Corps made a significant breakthrough in crime prevention by arresting five individuals linked to robbery and cable theft incidents. The arrests, conducted in the OPIC Estate area of Ado Odo Ota LGA, underscore the ongoing efforts to combat property crimes in the region.

Advertisment

Swift Response to Distress Calls

On March 22, So-Safe Corps operatives received a distress call about suspicious activities in the OPIC Estate. The team, led by Assistant Commander Adebesin Lukmon, promptly apprehended four suspects caught vandalizing electrical installations and stealing cables valued at over N5 million. The arrested individuals, identified as Mubarak Sheu, Usman Umar, Naura Abubakar, and Aba Rabiu, hail from Lusada town and were caught in the act.

Simultaneously, another operation by the Agbara Command of the Corps led to the arrest of Oluwatosin Ayinde, a suspected member of the Eiye Confraternity. Ayinde allegedly attempted to rob a commercial motorcyclist using a fake gun.

Advertisment

The victim's quick thinking and resistance, coupled with the timely intervention of So-Safe officers, ensured Ayinde's capture. This incident highlights the growing concern over the use of imitation firearms in criminal activities.

Confessions and Consequences

The suspects confessed to their crimes, shedding light on their operations and the tactics employed to evade capture. Recovered items include electrical cables, a blue Honda motorbike, and two Techno Spark 4 phones, affirming the suspects' involvement in the theft and robbery incidents.

Following their confessions, the So-Safe Corps handed the suspects and all exhibits over to the police for further investigation and potential prosecution, marking a significant step forward in the fight against local crime.

This series of arrests by the So-Safe Corps not only disrupts an active criminal network but also serves as a stern warning to potential offenders. It emphasizes the effectiveness of community and law enforcement collaboration in identifying and apprehending those who seek to undermine public safety and security. As the legal process unfolds, the residents of Ogun State await justice, hoping for a future where such crimes are significantly reduced if not eradicated.