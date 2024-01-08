en English
Africa

SMEFest2024: Jasper SME Hub’s Initiative to Ignite Growth in Africa’s SME Sector

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
SMEFest2024: Jasper SME Hub's Initiative to Ignite Growth in Africa's SME Sector

The annual SMEFest, a flagship event by Jasper SME Hub, is gearing up to host a congregation of small business owners from across Africa. This event, which stands as a beacon for learning, networking, and investor collaboration, is aimed at bolstering the growth of Africa’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) sector.

Aiming to Boost Africa’s SME GDP

The startup accelerator and business school, Jasper SME Hub, engineered by its founder Emmanuel Olujobi, has set its sights on fostering the development of 100,000 SMEs by 2025. The SME sector holds a pivotal role in Nigeria’s GDP, and the commitment to its growth is reflected in the various initiatives put forth by Jasper SME Hub, including the upcoming SMEFest2024.

Encouraging a Growth Mindset

During the previous SMEFest, the emphasis was laid on the importance of nurturing a growth mindset among small business owners, shifting away from the notion of ‘thinking small’. This ideology is expected to be carried forward in the forthcoming SMEFest as well, with the keynote speaker, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to the President on Enabling Business Environment Council & Investment, leading the charge.

Cultivating Learning, Risk-Taking, and Openness

The 2024 edition of SMEFest aims to foster a culture of learning, risk-taking, and openness to innovative ideas among SME founders. It will also serve as a platform for interaction between these small business owners and the market and policy makers, facilitating mutual growth and understanding.

Panel Discussions and Business Grants

The event will also host panel discussions on subjects such as growth, regulation, and the future of payments, providing a comprehensive view of the business landscape. Additionally, the winners of the Business Ideathon Challenge and the Business Process Automation Hackathon will be awarded business grants, further encouraging innovation and ambition among African SMEs.

Africa Business Nigeria
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

