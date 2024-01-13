en English
Business

SMEDAN Launches Internship Programme to Empower Future Entrepreneurs

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
SMEDAN Launches Internship Programme to Empower Future Entrepreneurs

In a groundbreaking move, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has launched an ambitious undergraduate internship programme. The initiative aims to nurture and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs across Nigerian university campuses. The programme was inaugurated at Baze University in Abuja, with a bold goal of securing 10,000 internships by the end of 2024.

Powerful Partnerships Promote Progress

SMEDAN has successfully garnered commitments from numerous prestigious firms ready to provide students with practical knowledge and experience. These partnerships form the backbone of the programme, bridging the gap between academic theory and real-world business practices. The opportunities facilitated by the programme aren’t merely internships; they’re stepping stones for students to immerse themselves in the world of entrepreneurship.

First Intern Takes the Stage

The inaugural intern, Farida Akuyam, a Business Management student at Baze University, now stands as a beacon for future participants. The spotlight on Akuyam signifies the commencement of a programme designed to be a catalyst for nurturing entrepreneurial ambitions across Nigeria.

Investing in the Nation’s Future

The SMEDAN Undergraduate Internship Programme is more than an academic initiative; it represents an investment in the future economic stability of Nigeria. By encouraging innovation and fostering young talent, SMEDAN aims to bolster Nigeria’s micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. Interns are set to benefit from specialized training, hands-on learning, networking, and mentorship opportunities, making the programme a veritable incubator for the entrepreneurs that will lead Nigeria’s future companies.

Business Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

