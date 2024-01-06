Smartcash PSB Revamps Digital Banking with Free Transfers to All Banks

Smartcash Payment Service Bank, a subsidiary of Airtel Nigeria, has announced the launch of a ground-breaking feature christened “Free Transfers to All Banks.” This service allows customers to transfer funds to any bank account across Nigeria free of charge. The initiative is available to all Smartcash users, irrespective of how long they have been with the platform.

Smartcash PSB’s Dedication to Affordable Financial Services

Kelechi Amogu, the Head of Brand and Communications at Smartcash PSB, underlined that this revolutionary move aligns with the company’s unwavering dedication to providing cost-effective financial solutions. The aim is to promote financial inclusion and literacy, aspects that are often ignored but are critical to the development of a robust economy.

Financial Transactions Redefined

The launch of this free transfer service is set to make financial transactions more accessible and rewarding. It eliminates the transfer charges that have become synonymous with moving money to different banks. By waiving these fees, Smartcash PSB aims to improve the financial well-being of its customers.

Transforming Digital Financial Services

This initiative is not just about easing financial transactions; it is also part of Smartcash’s broader efforts to transform digital financial services. The company is determined to create a more appealing and beneficial experience for its users, thus encouraging more people to embrace its mobile money platform.

Overall, the introduction of the “Free Transfers to All Banks” feature is poised to redefine the landscape of digital financial services, offering compelling incentives for both existing and new users to enjoy the convenience and benefits of using the Smartcash platform.

