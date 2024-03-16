Simi Drops 'All I Want', Teases Genre-Rich Album Minus Amapiano

Nigerian songstress Simi, celebrated for her melodic prowess and captivating tunes, has just unveiled her latest single 'All I Want', setting the stage for an eagerly awaited album. This new track signals a bold, genre-spanning direction for her forthcoming project, blending R&B, highlife, and hip hop, yet distinctly omitting the popular amapiano sound.

Embracing Diversity in Sound

Simi's decision to explore a rich tapestry of musical styles while consciously deciding against including amapiano tracks in her album has intrigued many. 'All I Want' showcases her ability to seamlessly integrate various genres, reflecting her unique artistic character. Simi's approach to her music is a testament to her versatility and commitment to authenticity, even amidst the widespread popularity of amapiano across Africa.

More Than Music

Beyond her music, Simi shares glimpses into her personal life, particularly her marriage to fellow Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold. The couple's collaborative efforts, including their latest hit 'Look What You Made Me Do', highlight their synergy and mutual creativity. Despite the challenges, including Simi's aversion to flying, their relocation to the US marks a strategic move to expand their fanbase while maintaining strong ties to Nigeria.

A Look Ahead

As fans anticipate the full album, scheduled for release later this year, Simi's 'All I Want' serves as a delicious appetizer to what promises to be a diverse and engaging collection. Her choice to forgo amapiano, while still embracing a broad spectrum of sounds, sets an exciting precedent for the album's potential impact on the music scene.

Simi's journey, marked by her distinctive voice, innovative collaborations, and bold musical choices, continues to enchant and inspire. Her upcoming album, devoid of amapiano but rich in diverse influences, underscores her stature as an artist unafraid to chart her own course, promising fans an unforgettable musical experience.