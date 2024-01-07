Shonga Farms: Zimbabwean Farmers’ Nigerian Dream Turns Bitter

In 2005, the parched soil of Kwara State, Nigeria came alive with the promise of a new farming era. Thirteen white Zimbabwean farmers, displaced from their homeland by Robert Mugabe’s land redistribution program, relocated to the West African nation. Backed by a 25-year renewable lease, they established Shonga Farms Holdings Ltd (SFH) on 13,000 hectares of land, marking a significant shift from peasant farming to commercial agriculture. The architect of this initiative was Senator Bukola Saraki, the then-governor of Kwara State, who envisaged an agricultural revolution.

The Rise and Success of Shonga Farms

The Kwara State government, in its endeavor to revitalize the state’s agriculture, provided infrastructural support to SFH. Within a few years, the farm was being hailed as a success story. It produced a variety of commercial crops, from dairy produce to poultry, and flourished not just locally but also on international platforms. Produce from Shonga Farms found its way to the dining tables in China and Israel, and the farm entered into partnerships with multinational companies, creating a new agricultural ecosystem in the region.

Challenges and Setbacks

However, the road to success was strewn with obstacles, the first of which was the stark difference in climatic conditions between Zimbabwe and Nigeria. The farmers grappled with high temperatures and unfamiliar crops and diseases. Despite these initial hardships, they persevered, adapting to the new environment and honing their skills. But as they navigated these challenges, the farm started to sink under the weight of financial mismanagement. A debt of N1.7 billion accumulated over the years, leading to the takeover of the farm by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

Legacy of Shonga Farms

Eighteen years since its inception, Shonga Farms lies in a state of neglect. The high prices of its produce and failure to provide promised power and irrigation facilities have left many locals dissatisfied. Despite its promising start and initial success, the farm’s decline has left its mark on the community, the state’s agriculture, and the Nigerian economy. Yet, the story of Shonga Farms remains a testament to the potential and challenges of commercial farming in Africa.