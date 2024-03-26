Sheikh Ahmad Gumi Invited by Security Forces Over Bandit Remarks

Renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has clarified reports of his recent interaction with security forces following remarks he made concerning the actions of bandits in Nigeria. The clarification comes after the Minister of Information and Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that Gumi had been invited by security services due to his comments.

In a recent radio interview, Gumi reiterated his support for bandit amnesty, citing perceived marginalization and neglect by the government as reasons why many individuals turned to banditry. This stance has sparked controversy, with calls from some quarters for Gumi's arrest due to his alleged connections to terrorist organizations.

However, Gumi took to his Facebook page to provide insight into his meeting with security officials, emphasizing that the primary focus was on finding solutions to combat banditry in the northwest region of the country.

During the meeting, Gumi engaged in constructive dialogue with the security officers, discussing strategies to address the ongoing security challenges posed by banditry. He reassured the public that the interaction was conducted with mutual respect and courtesy, emphasizing the collective need for unity and collaboration in achieving lasting peace in Nigeria.

Gumi expressed appreciation for the concern shown by well-wishers and journalists but urged against alarm, affirming that the meeting was part of broader efforts by various stakeholders to tackle the scourge of banditry and restore peace and stability to the nation.

As discussions on security and counterinsurgency efforts continue, Gumi's role as a mediator and advocate for dialogue remains significant in fostering understanding and promoting peaceful resolutions to the security crisis plaguing parts of Nigeria.