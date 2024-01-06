en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Shehu Sani Highlights Non-Discriminatory Nature of Terrorism in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Shehu Sani Highlights Non-Discriminatory Nature of Terrorism in Nigeria

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has made a bold statement about the indiscriminate nature of terrorism in Nigeria, highlighting that both Muslims and Christians are targeted equally by the same terrorist groups operating in the country. The comments come in the aftermath of a recent series of deadly attacks on various communities across three Local Government Areas in Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

(Read Also: Nigerian Artiste Terry G Laments Neglect by Peers, Debunks Death Rumor)

Terrorism in Nigeria: A Non-Discriminatory Menace

Mr. Sani underscored that the same groups executing attacks on Muslims in states like Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Niger are also responsible for the killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau States. He emphasized that terrorism in Nigeria exhibits no religious bias, underscoring a brutal reality: one is either with the terrorists or considered a target.

Striking Friend and Foe Alike

Sani also pointed out an alarming fact: terrorists do not hesitate to attack even their own members who deviate from their destructive path. This underscores the indiscriminate nature of violence and the ruthless determination of these groups to achieve their objectives.

(Read Also: Nigerian Woman’s Domestic Routine Ignites Controversy and Generosity Online)

Urgent Call for International Attention

The former senator’s comments draw attention to the widespread religious persecution in Nigeria, with numerous killings and abductions happening regularly. Despite advocacy groups’ outcry, Nigeria was surprisingly omitted from the list of egregious religious freedom violators by the U.S. Secretary of State. The slow response of the Nigerian government to these attacks and the involvement of terrorist groups like Boko Haram have also been subjects of intense discussion. This urgent situation calls for immediate international attention to address the religious and humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

Read More

0
Nigeria Terrorism
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
9 mins ago
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
In a startling prelude to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Nigeria’s Super Eagles succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Guinea in a friendly match. The match, serving as a warm-up for the forthcoming 2023 AFCON, unfolded at the Bani Yas Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Lopsided Opening Half Guinea imposed their will early
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Thousands Rally in Jos City, Nigeria, Demanding Peace and Security
56 mins ago
Thousands Rally in Jos City, Nigeria, Demanding Peace and Security
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
1 hour ago
Doyin Okupe Resigns from Labour Party Following Money Laundering Conviction
Devastating Fire at Illegal Refinery in Kano: One Fatality and Widespread Destruction
18 mins ago
Devastating Fire at Illegal Refinery in Kano: One Fatality and Widespread Destruction
Nigerian Bar Association Sounds Alarm Over Rising Insecurity in Bwari
27 mins ago
Nigerian Bar Association Sounds Alarm Over Rising Insecurity in Bwari
Teebillz Criticizes Davido for Alleged Disrespect Towards His Family
38 mins ago
Teebillz Criticizes Davido for Alleged Disrespect Towards His Family
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
48 seconds
Celtic Eyes Squad Streamlining with Potential Player Loan Moves in January Transfer Window
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
2 mins
Superbike Champion Jonathan Rea: An Unwavering Commitment to Racing
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
3 mins
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
3 mins
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
4 mins
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
4 mins
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
6 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
7 mins
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
9 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
19 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app