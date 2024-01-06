Shehu Sani Highlights Non-Discriminatory Nature of Terrorism in Nigeria

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has made a bold statement about the indiscriminate nature of terrorism in Nigeria, highlighting that both Muslims and Christians are targeted equally by the same terrorist groups operating in the country. The comments come in the aftermath of a recent series of deadly attacks on various communities across three Local Government Areas in Plateau State on Christmas Eve.

(Read Also: Nigerian Artiste Terry G Laments Neglect by Peers, Debunks Death Rumor)

Terrorism in Nigeria: A Non-Discriminatory Menace

Mr. Sani underscored that the same groups executing attacks on Muslims in states like Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Niger are also responsible for the killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau States. He emphasized that terrorism in Nigeria exhibits no religious bias, underscoring a brutal reality: one is either with the terrorists or considered a target.

Striking Friend and Foe Alike

Sani also pointed out an alarming fact: terrorists do not hesitate to attack even their own members who deviate from their destructive path. This underscores the indiscriminate nature of violence and the ruthless determination of these groups to achieve their objectives.

(Read Also: Nigerian Woman’s Domestic Routine Ignites Controversy and Generosity Online)

Urgent Call for International Attention

The former senator’s comments draw attention to the widespread religious persecution in Nigeria, with numerous killings and abductions happening regularly. Despite advocacy groups’ outcry, Nigeria was surprisingly omitted from the list of egregious religious freedom violators by the U.S. Secretary of State. The slow response of the Nigerian government to these attacks and the involvement of terrorist groups like Boko Haram have also been subjects of intense discussion. This urgent situation calls for immediate international attention to address the religious and humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

Read More