Nigeria

Seun Kuti Stands Firm on P&ID Case Comments Amidst Legal Threats

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:27 pm EST
In an air thick with tension, Nigerian musician and youngest son of Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti, held a press conference at the Kalakuta Museum, reiterating his stance on the controversial comments he made about the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) gas processing contract case. Seun, known for his boldness, stressed the necessity of Nigerians staying informed about the case that had the potential of shaking the nation’s economy.

Seun’s Accusations and Their Aftermath

The case, which saw Nigeria lock horns with P&ID in a five-year legal battle, had caught the world’s attention. P&ID had pursued enforcement of an $11 billion debt, but on October 23, 2023, Nigeria emerged victorious. In the midst of this, Seun had accused Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), Nigeria’s representative in the case, of leaking information to P&ID on Instagram. This allegation sparked a lawsuit from Ayorinde’s law firm for libel and defamation against Seun, scheduled for hearing on January 25, 2024.

Standing Firm Amidst Legal Threats

Undeterred by the impending lawsuit, Seun refuted the claims of libel. He stated that his comments were solely based on the UK court’s judgment. His concern was amplified by the dearth of discussion in Nigeria regarding the case, despite its significant impact on the English arbitration system. Seun’s outspokenness and commitment to transparency have been his guiding lights throughout this journey.

Summoned by the Nigerian Police

Adding another layer to the unfolding drama, Seun revealed he has been summoned by the Nigerian Police. The summons is set for January 4, 2024. As he called the press to ensure transparency and to educate the public, it became evident that his voice would not be silenced anytime soon. The unfolding events promise to keep both the public and the media on their toes as they await the outcome of the case and its implications for Seun Kuti.

Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

