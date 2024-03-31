Senior Lawyer Itse Sagay Criticizes President Tinubu's Decision to Abolish Oil Subsidies

Senior Nigerian attorney, Itse Sagay, has recently criticized President Bola Tinubu's policies, particularly the decision to abolish oil subsidies without adequate planning for local petrol replacement or fuel generation.

In an interview with the Sunday Sun, Sagay expressed his opinion that President Tinubu should have waited for the Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries to become operational before abolishing subsidies.

Sagay emphasized that the removal of oil subsidies without a plan for local production of fuel was a mistake, stating, "My argument has always been; once local production starts, the issue of subsidy removal will be tackled. For me, that is the mistake of this government."

He suggested that waiting for the refineries to start production could have mitigated the impact of subsidy removal. Sagay pointed out that with local production, the price of petrol would stabilize or even decrease, alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.

Sagay highlighted the importance of local production in addressing the high cost of petrol, citing factors such as transport costs, port charges, and taxes as contributing to the price. He believed that local production would eliminate these factors, leading to a reduction in petrol prices.

He concluded by stressing the need for a focus on local production to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and improve the economy.