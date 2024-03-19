Senior Advocate Mike Ozekhome Decries Imposition of 1999 Constitution, Advocates for Popular Referendum

During a guest lecture at a National Constitutional Dialogue organized by The Patriots in honor of late legal luminary Professor Ben Nwabueze (SAN), Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mike Ozekhome denounced the 1999 Constitution as flawed and illegitimate due to its imposition by the military regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar. Ozekhome highlighted the troubling circumstances surrounding the constitution's inception, emphasizing that it was promulgated via military decree 24 of 1999, without the input or consent of the Nigerian people. He underscored the critical importance of the procedural legitimacy of constitutional formation, asserting that the manner in which a constitution is adopted holds greater significance than its actual content.

Call for People's Constitution

Themed "Lawful Procedures For Actualising A People’s Constitution for Nigeria," the event also commemorated the 10th anniversary of the convocation of the 2014 National Conference initiated by former President Goodluck Jonathan. Ozekhome reiterated the need for a new grundnorm, drawing parallels with the 1963 constitution, which he deemed as the most effective to date. He highlighted the autonomy enjoyed by regions under the 1963 constitution, emphasizing their control over resources and equitable contribution to the central government. Ozekhome passionately advocated for a constitutional framework aligned with the principles of true federalism, stressing the imperative of popular ownership and endorsement through a referendum.

Imperative of Popular Referendum

Expressing concern over the lack of popular participation in the adoption of the 1999 Constitution, Ozekhome emphasized the necessity of Nigerians owning their constitution through a democratic process. He invoked historical precedent, citing the referendum held on August 10, 1963, which facilitated the separation of the Midwest region from the Western region. Ozekhome underscored the pivotal role of popular referenda in ensuring democratic legitimacy and empowering citizens to shape the fundamental laws governing their nation. Without such inclusive processes, he cautioned, Nigeria would remain adrift on a journey devoid of destination, lacking the foundational legitimacy essential for effective governance and national cohesion.