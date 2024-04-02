Senator Karimi Commends President Tinubu's Economic Revival Efforts

During the inaugural Igbaruku Day celebration in Igbaruku-Okeri, Yagba West Local Council, Kogi State, Senator Sunday Karimi, representing Kogi West District, praised President Bola Tinubu's commitment to revitalizing Nigeria's economy despite inheriting significant challenges from his predecessor.

Senator Karimi acknowledged that President Tinubu's administration faced daunting economic issues upon assuming office, describing it as the "biggest economic challenges" since the start of the Fourth Republic. Despite these challenges, Karimi highlighted the government's dedication to reviving and strengthening the economy to ensure its robustness and independence.

Karimi emphasized the importance of collaboration between the government and the people in achieving economic revival. He called on citizens to demonstrate patriotism and commitment to the country's advancement, urging them to actively contribute to both national and local economic development efforts.

The senator expressed confidence that the current administration, under President Tinubu's leadership, would effectively address the economic challenges. He pointed out that while the administration inherited a struggling economy with a low GDP growth rate and high inflation, it is actively working to find solutions to these issues.

Karimi concluded by urging all residents to play their part in resolving the economic challenges, emphasizing that collective efforts are essential for overcoming obstacles and ensuring sustainable economic growth under President Tinubu's leadership.