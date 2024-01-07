en English
Nigeria

Senator Iyiola Omisore: A 20-Year Tradition of Community Welfare

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Former Deputy Governor of Osun State and ex-Senate member, Senator Iyiola Omisore, ushered in the new year with an unflinching commitment to community welfare, deviating from the political landscape. He continued his 20-year tradition of extending healthcare relief at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) Complex in Ile-Ife, a tradition that has seen him disburse healthcare aid to the needy for two decades.

A Tradition of Generosity

During his visit to the hospital, Omisore not only paid for the medical bills of indigent patients but also presented them with gifts. This year, he disbursed over N6 million, thereby perpetuating the support he has shown over the past 20 years. His philanthropy extended further as he made a stop at the Oranfe Orphanage Home in Ile-Ife, where he gifted the children.

Reverberations of Kindness

The event was celebrated with gusto by the hospital staff, party loyalists, and well-wishers. Omisore’s generosity was underscored by a scripture he quoted, suggesting his actions were a divine calling to assist those in dire straits. The hospital management acknowledged Omisore’s contributions by introducing him to patients with particularly high medical bills, which he pledged to cover.

Acknowledgement and Praise

Accompanying Omisore was the Osun State All Progressives Congress Chairman, Tajudeen Olaniyi. Olaniyi commended Omisore’s dedication to the welfare of the people and emphasized the significant impact of his efforts. Omisore’s philanthropic visits to orphanages and welfare centers in the state further testified his commitment to the community’s well-being, marking the beginning of another year devoted to service.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

