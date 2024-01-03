en English
Education

Senator Echocho Commits to Renovating Alma Mater, Our Lady of Schools

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Senator Echocho Commits to Renovating Alma Mater, Our Lady of Schools

In the heart of Nigeria’s Kogi State, Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho, known for representing APC/Kogi East, has unveiled plans to breathe new life into his alma mater, Our Lady of Schools (OLS) in Anyigba. A notable alumnus of the school, Echocho voiced his intent on reinvigorating the school’s infrastructure which has worn down over the years since its establishment in 1965.

Our Lady of Schools: A Beacon of Religious Tolerance

While the school is a Catholic institution, the Senator recounted his experience as a Muslim student at OLS. He fondly remembered how, during his time, a dedicated space was allocated for a mosque and special meals were provided for Muslim students during Ramadan. These gestures were facilitated by the then Canadian principal, devoid of any religious bias.

Senator Echocho extolled OLS for its culture of religious coexistence and tolerance, stating that the school’s ethos has significantly molded his life and values. He emphasized that the school’s unique culture is what makes it a beacon of religious tolerance, fostering unity among students of disparate faiths.

Renovation Project: A Gesture of Gratitude

The renovation project, according to Senator Echocho, is a tribute to the school that shaped him. The commencement of the project was marked by the recent refurbishment of blocks of classrooms. However, the Senator plans to leave no stone unturned in his mission to overhaul the entire school, undertaking the renovation in distinct phases.

The principal of the school expressed profound gratitude towards Senator Echocho for his generous contributions. The Senator’s initiative is seen as an embodiment of his commitment to giving back to his roots and a testament to the profound impact OLS had on his life.

Education Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

