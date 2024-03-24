Senator Commends Security Forces for Kuriga School Children's Rescue

Senator Lawal Adamu Usman, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has expressed profound gratitude and relief following the successful rescue of the Kuriga school children who were abducted alongside their teachers. In a statement issued on Sunday, Senator Usman commended the gallantry and commitment of the security forces involved in the coordinated rescue operation, emphasizing the importance of swift action in safeguarding the lives of citizens.

Triumph Over Adversity: Bringing Hope to Traumatized Families

The release of the Kuriga school children after sixteen days of captivity has brought immeasurable relief to their families, who endured agonizing uncertainty during this ordeal. Senator Usman underscored the significance of the children's safe return, acknowledging the profound impact it has on restoring hope and normalcy to their traumatized communities. The concerted efforts of security agencies, in collaboration with government authorities, exemplify the power of collective action in overcoming challenges and delivering justice to victims of abduction.

Presidential Commitment and Vigilance: Fulfillment of Promises and Call for Sustained Security Measures

Senator Usman lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fulfilling his promise of a swift rescue operation, as articulated during a recent meeting with the Senator and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio. He emphasized the need for security forces to maintain their momentum and adopt innovative strategies to prevent future security breaches in schools, communities, and highways. Urging sustained vigilance and guided operations, Senator Usman called for the eradication of criminal elements from all enclaves to ensure the safe release of all kidnapped individuals and their reunion with their families.

As the nation celebrates the successful rescue of the Kuriga school children, Senator Usman's remarks serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of all citizens. Through continued collaboration and proactive measures, the security forces and government authorities demonstrate their commitment to upholding peace, security, and justice across the nation.