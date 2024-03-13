Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi Resigns as Chairman of Northern Senators Forum

Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District of Bauchi State, has tendered his resignation as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum. The decision comes amidst ongoing controversies surrounding his suspension from the Senate for alleging budget padding.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary of the Northern Senators Forum and dated 11th March 2024, Senator Ningi formally announced his resignation. Titled 'RESIGNATION,' the letter succinctly stated his decision to step down from the position.

Citing unfolding events in the National Assembly, the Northern region, and the nation at large, Senator Ningi emphasized the necessity of his resignation. His suspension by the Senate for three months further underscored the need for his departure from the leadership role.

Acknowledgment and Appreciation

Expressing gratitude to the members of the forum for entrusting him with the leadership position for the past eight months, Senator Ningi acknowledged the importance of the forum in the progress and development of Northern Nigeria. He concluded his letter by reaffirming his belief in the forum's significance.

Senator Abdul Ahmad Ningi faced suspension from the Senate for three months following allegations of breaching protocol by accusing the padding of the 2024 budget by N3.5 trillion. This suspension likely contributed to his decision to step down from his role as Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum.

Implications and Next Steps

Senator Ningi's resignation marks a significant development within the Northern Senators Forum and raises questions about the leadership dynamics within the group. As the forum navigates this transition, it remains to be seen who will assume the position of Chairman and how Senator Ningi's departure will impact the forum's operations and objectives.