Senate Urges Government to Utilize Naira Depreciation Gains, Cautioning Against Supplementary Budget Increase

The Senate has issued a warning to the executive branch, advising against increasing the budget size through a supplementary budget. Instead, they advocate for utilizing excess savings expected from the recent depreciation of the naira to fund deficits. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and other Financial Institutions, Tokunbo Abiru, emphasized the importance of prudently managing budget resources to mitigate inflationary pressures and reduce reliance on borrowing.

Advertisment

Utilizing Excess Savings and Reducing Deficits

Abiru emphasized the need for the Federal Government to exercise restraint in expanding the budget size and recommended redirecting gains from the budget towards reducing the deficit. He underscored the importance of moderation in seeking loans to fund budget shortfalls, urging a strategic approach to fiscal management that prioritizes stability and sustainability.

Consideration of Budget Realities

Advertisment

Abiru highlighted the complexity of budget dynamics amidst the current volatility of the naira. He cautioned against premature judgments based solely on spot rates, emphasizing the importance of using average rates for budgetary considerations. Abiru emphasized the necessity of waiting for a more stable and predictable exchange rate environment before considering any revisions to the budget.

Naira Depreciation and Budget Surplus

Echoing Abiru's sentiments, Senator Ali Ndume, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, emphasized the significant savings generated by the depreciation of the naira against the dollar. Ndume highlighted the substantial budget surplus resulting from the country's revenue being predominantly earned in dollars. He emphasized the need to focus on budget excess rather than deficit, noting that Nigeria's crude oil sales in dollars translate to increased revenue when converted to naira.

Conclusion

The Senate's caution against increasing the budget size and recommendation to utilize gains from naira depreciation reflect a prudent approach to fiscal management. By prioritizing the reduction of deficits and leveraging budget surplus, the government can navigate economic challenges while ensuring fiscal sustainability. As the country grapples with exchange rate volatility, strategic fiscal policies are essential to promote stability and facilitate sustainable economic growth.