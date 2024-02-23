Senate Halts Funding to Nigeria's Alternative Medicine College Over Lack of Productivity

In an unprecedented move that underscores the complexities of educational funding and oversight, the Senate has announced its decision to withhold budget allocations to the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine of Nigeria, highlighting a critical juncture in the nation's healthcare education sector. This revelation came to light during an oversight visit to the college in Abuja, led by Senator Banigo Ipalibo, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

The Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, established in 2009 with the noble intention of training practitioners in alternative medicine and conducting vital research, has seemingly failed to fulfill its foundational objectives.

Senator Ipalibo's observations painted a stark picture of a facility marred by inactivity, with no students in sight and staff members conspicuously absent. The facilities, intended as cradles of innovation and learning, stood misused and neglected. This scenario raises critical questions about oversight and the tangible outcomes of governmental investment in education.

In defense of the institution, the college's Chief Accountant, Abayomi Abiodun, brought to light significant challenges that have beleaguered the college since 2011, including a suspended management team. This administrative limbo has undoubtedly stymied the college's operations, contributing to its current state of dysfunction. Yet, this revelation does not entirely absolve the institution of its shortcomings but instead underscores the multifaceted nature of the problem.

A Broader Perspective on Health Education in Abuja

The Senate Committee's visit was not limited to the Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine. Other health facilities in Abuja were also under scrutiny, including the National Hospital, the National Health Insurance Authority, and the Federal Staff Hospital, Gwarimpa.

Unlike the college, these institutions received a more favorable evaluation, with the committee expressing satisfaction with the services at the National Hospital and engaging in constructive discussions on improvements and challenges faced by the other entities. This contrast highlights the potential for excellence within Nigeria's healthcare education and service sectors when managed effectively and provided with the necessary resources.