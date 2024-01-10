Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service Surpasses Revenue Target by 297%

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos, in an unprecedented achievement, announced a staggering revenue generation of N5.94 billion for the year 2023. This impressive figure not only surpassed their annual target of N1.966 billion by almost 297%, but also recorded a 322% increase compared to the revenue collected in 2022.

Record-Breaking Revenue Generation

With a history of steady growth, the command’s 2023 revenue is the highest since 2019, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to trade facilitation and growth along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor. Beyond revenue collection, the command also took a firm stand against smuggling, resulting in 513 successful interceptions with a total value of N1.374 billion. The seizures included large quantities of rice, petrol, smuggled vehicles, drugs, narcotics, and various general merchandise.

Efficient Anti-Smuggling Operations

As part of its stringent enforcement measures, the command arrested 37 suspects in connection with these seizures. The Comptroller of the Seme Command, Timi Bomodi, attributed this success to the motivation and incentives provided by the management of the NCS. During the decoration ceremony of 34 newly promoted customs officers, Bomodi urged them to embrace their new responsibilities and continue adding value to the service.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Meanwhile, Bomodi reassured officers who weren’t promoted that their time would come, emphasizing that promotions were determined by ‘divine timing’. The overall Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) exceeded its 2023 revenue target by hitting N3.2 trillion, attributed to strategic measures such as the establishment of a Revenue Review Recovery Team, dissolution of existing Strike Force Teams, and strategic reassignments of Customs Area Controllers.

Despite operational challenges and revenue shortfall in the first half of the year, the service recorded a significant shift in the second half to exceed monthly revenue targets. Looking ahead, the NCS has been allocated a new revenue target of NGN 5.079 trillion for 2024, aligning with the government’s economic objectives and reflecting the ambitious trajectory of the service.