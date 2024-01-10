en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service Surpasses Revenue Target by 297%

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:14 am EST
Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service Surpasses Revenue Target by 297%

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos, in an unprecedented achievement, announced a staggering revenue generation of N5.94 billion for the year 2023. This impressive figure not only surpassed their annual target of N1.966 billion by almost 297%, but also recorded a 322% increase compared to the revenue collected in 2022.

Record-Breaking Revenue Generation

With a history of steady growth, the command’s 2023 revenue is the highest since 2019, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to trade facilitation and growth along the Lagos-Abidjan corridor. Beyond revenue collection, the command also took a firm stand against smuggling, resulting in 513 successful interceptions with a total value of N1.374 billion. The seizures included large quantities of rice, petrol, smuggled vehicles, drugs, narcotics, and various general merchandise.

Efficient Anti-Smuggling Operations

As part of its stringent enforcement measures, the command arrested 37 suspects in connection with these seizures. The Comptroller of the Seme Command, Timi Bomodi, attributed this success to the motivation and incentives provided by the management of the NCS. During the decoration ceremony of 34 newly promoted customs officers, Bomodi urged them to embrace their new responsibilities and continue adding value to the service.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Meanwhile, Bomodi reassured officers who weren’t promoted that their time would come, emphasizing that promotions were determined by ‘divine timing’. The overall Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) exceeded its 2023 revenue target by hitting N3.2 trillion, attributed to strategic measures such as the establishment of a Revenue Review Recovery Team, dissolution of existing Strike Force Teams, and strategic reassignments of Customs Area Controllers.

Despite operational challenges and revenue shortfall in the first half of the year, the service recorded a significant shift in the second half to exceed monthly revenue targets. Looking ahead, the NCS has been allocated a new revenue target of NGN 5.079 trillion for 2024, aligning with the government’s economic objectives and reflecting the ambitious trajectory of the service.

0
Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
57 seconds ago
Instacart Enhances Advertising Capabilities with Google Shopping Ads
Instacart, the on-demand grocery delivery platform, has broadened its advertising horizons by partnering with its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) partners like Danone’s Oikos, Kraft Heinz brands, and Publicis Media’s CPG clients to stimulate Google Shopping ads. This strategic move is designed to leverage Instacart’s first-party retail media data and closed-loop insights, enhancing these brands’ ability
Instacart Enhances Advertising Capabilities with Google Shopping Ads
Amazon Opposes CFPB's Digital Wallet Rule, Seeks Exemption for Amazon Pay
3 mins ago
Amazon Opposes CFPB's Digital Wallet Rule, Seeks Exemption for Amazon Pay
Enterprise WAN Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Industry Insights (2023-2030)
3 mins ago
Enterprise WAN Market: Comprehensive Analysis and Industry Insights (2023-2030)
Nasdaq Eyes Direct Foreign Listings for Indian Startups: A Game Changer?
1 min ago
Nasdaq Eyes Direct Foreign Listings for Indian Startups: A Game Changer?
2023 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis: Recovery, Demand, and Emerging Trends
2 mins ago
2023 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis: Recovery, Demand, and Emerging Trends
ExecuJet Showcases Proficiency and Flexibility in Business Jet Maintenance and Repair
2 mins ago
ExecuJet Showcases Proficiency and Flexibility in Business Jet Maintenance and Repair
Latest Headlines
World News
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
36 seconds
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
1 min
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
2 mins
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
4 mins
The Bilas Index Volume II: Unveiling the Contenders in College Basketball's Season
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
4 mins
Fabio Carvalho's Loan Move to Hull City: Humorous Announcement Steals the Spotlight
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of New Mental Health Unit in Lincolnshire
4 mins
Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of New Mental Health Unit in Lincolnshire
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry
5 mins
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
5 mins
Former Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju's Train Station Photo: A Viral Testament to Humility
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
6 mins
Jordan Peterson Challenges Celebrities Over Political Speeches at Awards
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app