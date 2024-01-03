en English
Nigeria

Seeking Divine Guidance to Address Nigeria’s Challenges: A Call from IOTB Chairman

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Seeking Divine Guidance to Address Nigeria's Challenges: A Call from IOTB Chairman

In a bid to address the mounting challenges confronting Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi El-Okene, Chairman of the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood (IOTB), has implored Nigerians to seek divine guidance. This call was made during the 13th National Conference of the IOTB and the Tijaniyyah Muslim Students’ Association of Nigeria held in Abuja.

Divine Guidance for Nigeria’s Economic and Societal Solutions

El-Okene’s message was not just directed at the common citizen, but also aimed at the highest echelons of power. He specifically called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore Nigeria’s economic solutions within the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. This suggests a belief in the power of spiritual principles to foster transformation and effectively address the nation’s problems.

A Call to Muslim Leaders and Scholars

El-Okene’s urgings extended to the Muslim community, particularly its leaders and scholars. He encouraged them to focus on divine principles and to guide humanity toward righteousness while discouraging evil. By doing so, he emphasized the role of religious leaders not just as spiritual guides, but as active players in societal change.

Outreach Program and Training Session

The conference also included a medical outreach program for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Durumi, Abuja. It was complemented by a training session aimed at empowering the participants, further underscoring the IOTB’s commitment to alleviating societal challenges through practical and spiritual means.

Nigeria Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

