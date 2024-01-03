Seeking Divine Guidance to Address Nigeria’s Challenges: A Call from IOTB Chairman

In a bid to address the mounting challenges confronting Nigeria, Prof. Abdullahi El-Okene, Chairman of the International Organisation of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood (IOTB), has implored Nigerians to seek divine guidance. This call was made during the 13th National Conference of the IOTB and the Tijaniyyah Muslim Students’ Association of Nigeria held in Abuja.

Divine Guidance for Nigeria’s Economic and Societal Solutions

El-Okene’s message was not just directed at the common citizen, but also aimed at the highest echelons of power. He specifically called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore Nigeria’s economic solutions within the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. This suggests a belief in the power of spiritual principles to foster transformation and effectively address the nation’s problems.

A Call to Muslim Leaders and Scholars

El-Okene’s urgings extended to the Muslim community, particularly its leaders and scholars. He encouraged them to focus on divine principles and to guide humanity toward righteousness while discouraging evil. By doing so, he emphasized the role of religious leaders not just as spiritual guides, but as active players in societal change.

Outreach Program and Training Session

The conference also included a medical outreach program for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Durumi, Abuja. It was complemented by a training session aimed at empowering the participants, further underscoring the IOTB’s commitment to alleviating societal challenges through practical and spiritual means.