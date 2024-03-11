Security Forces Neutralize 20 IPOB Fighters, Destroy Camps in Imo State

In a coordinated effort involving personnel from the Armed Forces, Department of State Services, Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, 20 Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) fighters were killed in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State. The joint operation, conducted on March 7, also led to the destruction of 50 IPOB camps, including the Supreme Headquarters, Command and Control Centre, and Military Council Headquarters.

Raid and Clearance Operations: Security Forces Decimate IPOB Hideouts, Recover Weapons

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, revealed that troops, alongside other security agencies, cleared approximately 50 hideout tents in the Mother Valley of Orsu LGA. The operation targeted IPOB/ESN violent extremists/terrorists, uncovering well-concealed hideouts camouflaged with foliage to evade air surveillance. Troops encountered several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and ditches along the camp axis, neutralizing them to reach the camps.

Heavy Losses: 20 Fighters Killed, Weapons Recovered

During the engagement with IPOB fighters, security forces neutralized 20 terrorists and recovered a cache of weapons, including rifles, pistols, RPG bombs, ammunition, and explosives. The recovered items, including electronic devices and ritualistic paraphernalia, are being analyzed for intelligence purposes. Shallow graves discovered at the camps suggest involvement in ritual killings, contributing to cases of missing persons in the region.

Ongoing Pursuit: Security Forces Maintain Momentum Against IPOB

Troops continue pursuit operations to dislodge IPOB and their cohorts from their enclaves, sustaining the momentum against the terrorist group. The successful operation underscores the commitment of security forces to maintaining peace and security in Imo State and the broader region.