Security Experts Urge Modernization and Decentralization of Nigeria's Security Architecture Amid Rising Crime

In Nigeria, the shadow of systemic failure looms large, with persistent security issues like kidnappings and killings taking center stage. Dr. Chris Kwaja, a conflict resolution expert and human rights activist, has voiced concerns over the government's inability to protect its citizens, calling for the modernization of the country's security architecture and the use of technology to enhance operational efficiency.

Urgent Call for Security Modernization and Decentralization

Dr. Kwaja highlighted the ongoing security issues that continue to plague the country, despite significant budget allocations to defense and security. He emphasized the urgent need to increase the police force's manpower, focus on the welfare of servicemen, and decentralize security to allow local governments to address crimes effectively.

Chief Chekwas Okorie, lending his voice to the discourse, advocated for the establishment of state police and community policing. He indicated that such transformations may necessitate a constitutional amendment, but the benefits could be far-reaching in combating the nation's security challenges.

Embracing Technology for Efficient Policing

Chief Okorie underscored the importance of deploying technology like drones for surveillance and intelligence gathering. He criticized the delay in adopting such technologies, stressing that they are more affordable than purchasing high-cost military equipment. He also suggested redeployment of police officers to their areas of origin to enhance community policing.

Pastor Chinedu Obi, based in Abuja, also called for the use of satellites and sophisticated drones to combat the complex kidnapping situation. He proposed the restructuring of the country into six political zones for better management of security and other affairs.

Efforts to Curb Arms Proliferation

In a bid to curb arms proliferation, Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, urged Nigerians to report individuals seen with live ammunition. Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, demonstrated his fight against crime by parading 34 suspects and recovering various weapons and illegal items.

As Nigeria battles its security challenges, the call for modernization and decentralization of its security architecture becomes more critical. With active citizen participation and the effective use of technology, there is hope that the country can stave off systemic failure and ensure the safety and security of its citizens.