Scripture Union Nigeria Urges Resistance Against Legalizing Same-Sex Relationships

Amid rising global debates on LGBTQ rights, Scripture Union Nigeria has taken a definitive stance against the legalization of same-sex relationships. At a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, National Chairman Wilfred Onu, alongside General Director Uwem Udoh, voiced their concerns about the potential societal implications of embracing LGBTQ ideologies, urging federal government, lawmakers, and Christian entities to uphold traditional Christian values.

The leadership of Scripture Union Nigeria emphasized the dangers they believe same-sex relationships pose to societal decency, values, and public morality. Citing biblical teachings and the existing Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act 2014, Onu and Udoh called for a united stand against pressures to legalize such relationships in Nigeria. They highlighted the influence of Western ideologies on local perceptions and stressed the importance of maintaining traditional family values as defined by scripture.

Resistance to LGBTQ Ideologies

The union reaffirmed its commitment to promoting traditional Christian principles and opposing LGBTQ ideologies, which they described as unbiblical and immoral. They encouraged the Christian community and all humanity lovers to defend the sanctity of family life and society against these ideologies. By advocating for the preservation of traditional marriage and family values, the union aims to protect children, youths, and families from what they consider harmful influences.

Scripture Union Nigeria's call to action seeks to rally support from various sectors of society, including religious organizations, government bodies, and the general public. They believe that a collective effort is crucial to safeguard societal values against the backdrop of changing global attitudes towards LGBTQ rights.