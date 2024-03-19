Savannah Petroleum Acquires Sinopec's Stakes in Nigeria's Stubb Creek Oil Field, Boosting Production

UK-based Savannah Petroleum PLC has announced a significant expansion in Nigeria, acquiring 100% of Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation's stakes in the Stubb Creek Field. This strategic move not only consolidates Savannah's presence in the Nigerian energy sector but also promises to enhance the country's thermal power generation capabilities.

Through separate Share Purchase Agreements with Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and Production Corporation and Jagal Ventures Limited, Savannah Petroleum has secured a 49% non-operated interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field.

This acquisition, coupled with its affiliate Universal Energy Resources Limited's 51% ownership, gives Savannah complete control over Stubb Creek. The acquisition is a significant addition to Savannah's portfolio, expected to increase its reserves and resource base by approximately 46 million barrels of oil equivalent, with 2P Reserves and 2C resources seeing substantial increases of 13% and 41%, respectively.

Enhancing Nigeria's Energy Landscape

Post-acquisition, Stubb Creek's gross production is projected to surge by about 2.7 Kbopd to 4.7 Kbopd, following a planned de-bottlenecking program scheduled within 12 months of the acquisition's completion.

Moreover, this move secures significant additional feedstock gas for Savannah's 80% owned Nigerian gas processing and distribution subsidiary, Accugas Limited. Accugas plays a pivotal role in Nigeria's energy sector, supporting approximately 20% of the country's thermal power generation with a weighted average contract life of 14 years.