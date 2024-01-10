en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Sarkin Arewa Nupe Alhaji Usman-Sarki Ismail Receives Traditional Title and Inaugurates Islamic Institute

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
Sarkin Arewa Nupe Alhaji Usman-Sarki Ismail Receives Traditional Title and Inaugurates Islamic Institute

Alhaji Usman-Sarki Ismail, newly bestowed with the title of Sarkin Arewa Nupe, extended his heartfelt thanks to the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, for the acknowledgment. Abubakar, who also holds the position of Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, was commended by Ismail for entrusting him and other representatives from the Maasaba ruling house with such honor.

A Pledge to Serve

Ismail pledged to justify this trust by actively contributing to the socio-economic and political advancement of the Bida emirate, the Nupe people, Niger State, and Nigeria as a whole. In a call to action, he encouraged other title holders and wealthy individuals to focus their wealth on the betterment of their domains, rather than hoarding it.

Fostering Education and Community Growth

Adding to his achievements, Ismail inaugurated the Nma Yaramatu Memorial Foundation Islamic Institute in Bida. The institute holds a dual focus on Islamic and Western education, aiming to enhance the overall educational framework within the Nupe community. Ismail emphasised the significance of religious education in life and for the acquisition of blessings in the afterlife.

Shaping a Virtuous Generation

He underscored the collective responsibility of guiding children towards attaining religious knowledge and moral discipline. Ismail believes that by doing so, they can cultivate a virtuous and honest generation that reflects the core values of the Nma Yaramatu Memorial Foundation Islamic Institute and contributes positively to society at large.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Potential Candidates, Including Barack Obama, Considered for Harvard Presidency
Speculation is rife over the potential successor to Claudine Gay, the outgoing president of Harvard University, one of the world’s most esteemed educational institutions. Among the names currently being tossed around is that of renowned statesman, former U.S. President Barack Obama, making this a momentous occasion with far-reaching implications for the future of education and
Potential Candidates, Including Barack Obama, Considered for Harvard Presidency
BASIS Independent Schools Announce New Campus in Bothell, WA
14 mins ago
BASIS Independent Schools Announce New Campus in Bothell, WA
Florida Realtors Education Foundation Opens Applications for 2024 Scholarships
21 mins ago
Florida Realtors Education Foundation Opens Applications for 2024 Scholarships
Non-compliant Schools Face Legal Action Over Uniform Procurement
5 mins ago
Non-compliant Schools Face Legal Action Over Uniform Procurement
Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada
9 mins ago
Taco Bell Foundation Expands Community Grants Program to Canada
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
12 mins ago
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
Latest Headlines
World News
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
40 seconds
New Health Centres Inaugurated in Khammam District by Revenue Minister
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
3 mins
Navigating the Impact of Medical Inflation on Health Insurance Coverage
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
3 mins
COVID-19's Renewed Threat in the UK: The JN.1 Subvariant
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
3 mins
Alcohol and Skin Health: The Hidden Impact
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
4 mins
Lakers Fan Hits Half-Court Shot, Wins $100,000 in Unforgettable Game Highlight
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
4 mins
Andrew Painter: An Undimmed Star in the Shadows
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
4 mins
Transforming a Food Desert: New Development Brings Hope to Gila River Indian Community
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
4 mins
New Balance Reveals Coco Gauff's Australian Open Kit Featuring a Bold CG1 Colorway
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
6 mins
AFMS and AIIMS Embark on a Joint Venture in Medical Research
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app