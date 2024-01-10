Sarkin Arewa Nupe Alhaji Usman-Sarki Ismail Receives Traditional Title and Inaugurates Islamic Institute

Alhaji Usman-Sarki Ismail, newly bestowed with the title of Sarkin Arewa Nupe, extended his heartfelt thanks to the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, for the acknowledgment. Abubakar, who also holds the position of Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, was commended by Ismail for entrusting him and other representatives from the Maasaba ruling house with such honor.

A Pledge to Serve

Ismail pledged to justify this trust by actively contributing to the socio-economic and political advancement of the Bida emirate, the Nupe people, Niger State, and Nigeria as a whole. In a call to action, he encouraged other title holders and wealthy individuals to focus their wealth on the betterment of their domains, rather than hoarding it.

Fostering Education and Community Growth

Adding to his achievements, Ismail inaugurated the Nma Yaramatu Memorial Foundation Islamic Institute in Bida. The institute holds a dual focus on Islamic and Western education, aiming to enhance the overall educational framework within the Nupe community. Ismail emphasised the significance of religious education in life and for the acquisition of blessings in the afterlife.

Shaping a Virtuous Generation

He underscored the collective responsibility of guiding children towards attaining religious knowledge and moral discipline. Ismail believes that by doing so, they can cultivate a virtuous and honest generation that reflects the core values of the Nma Yaramatu Memorial Foundation Islamic Institute and contributes positively to society at large.