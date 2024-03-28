Sanwo-Olu Champions Low-Interest Loans for Women Entrepreneurs to Boost Lagos Economy

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken a significant step towards empowering women entrepreneurs in Lagos by advocating for low-interest rates for Micro Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), emphasizing the critical role they play in the state's economic development. The announcement was made during an event organized by the state government in collaboration with the Women Entrepreneurs and Professionals Development Network (WEPDN) to mark the International Women's Day 2024, focusing on the economic inclusion of women entrepreneurs at the grassroots level. This move is aimed at providing substantial financial support to women's businesses, thereby fostering an inclusive economic environment.

Empowering Women, Empowering the Economy

During the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, highlighted the importance of supporting MSMEs with low-interest loans, particularly for women entrepreneurs. The governor underscored that MSMEs are the largest job creators and should be given the financial support needed to expand and contribute more significantly to the economy. To this end, Lagos State has committed to increasing women's access to the state's empowerment programs, providing them with the capital, training, and network support necessary for their business growth. Additionally, the event served as a platform for offering financing, digital marketing training, skills for financial inclusion, and presenting free Point of Sale Machines (POS) to enhance their businesses.

Leveraging Technology for Inclusion

Sanwo-Olu also emphasized the state's focus on leveraging technology to create more accessible platforms for women entrepreneurs, especially at the grassroots level. This includes the ambitious 6,000 kilometer Fiber Duct Infrastructure Project, of which the first phase is nearing completion. The project aims to ensure every woman entrepreneur, regardless of her location or business size, has access to internet and data resources needed for growth and success. This initiative will work hand in hand with digital literacy programs and e-commerce platforms tailored for women-owned enterprises, making the digital economy a field of opportunities for all.

Building a Supportive Ecosystem

The Lagos State government has initiated specific economic recovery programs that have actively supported women-owned businesses to thrive, through grants, extended loan moratoriums, and business advisory services. These efforts have been crucial in helping women entrepreneurs navigate the current business climate. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, further explained that the forum aimed to recognize and discuss the indispensable role women play in business and economic prosperity. She stressed the importance of prioritizing policies and programs that promote women's access to education, training, entrepreneurship opportunities, finance, markets, and technology for sustainable business growth and economic participation.

As Lagos State takes these significant steps towards economic inclusion for women entrepreneurs, it sets a precedent for other states and nations to follow. By addressing the challenges faced by women in business and creating a supportive ecosystem, Lagos is not only empowering women but also contributing to a more inclusive and prosperous economy.