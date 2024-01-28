Sam Larry's Charity Work at Lagos School: Philanthropy or Image Rehabilitation?

In a striking display of generosity, Sam Larry, a Nigerian music industry figure and associate of renowned artist Naira Marley, embarked on a charitable endeavor at Ebute Elefun Grammar School, Lagos Island. A video posted on social media shows Larry distributing exercise books and bags to the primary school students, an act that has garnered attention from netizens.

Payback Time: A Visit to the Alma Mater

Larry, an alumnus of the school himself, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to revisit his old stomping grounds and give back to the community. He lauded the school's staff for their unwavering commitment to educating the future leaders of Nigeria.

Charitable Deeds Amidst Controversy

However, while some netizens appreciated Larry's philanthropic gesture, others were skeptical. Their wariness is linked to Larry's recent legal troubles. He and Naira Marley were detained due to allegations connected to the death of MohBad, a former signee of Naira Marley. Both were released on bail, but the incident left a stain on their reputations.

Mixed Reactions From the Online Community

The online community has been divided, with some viewing Larry's charity work as a genuine act of goodwill, while others perceive it as a calculated move to rehabilitate his tarnished image. Despite the skepticism, Larry continues his charitable actions, sparking a debate about the intersection of philanthropy and image management in the internet era.